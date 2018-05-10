Port Authority police testing new anti-terror technology at World Trade Center PATH

Reporter Rob Nelson has more on the new safety initative.

Nicholas Augustine
LOWER MANHATTAN
Port Authority police are conducting tests of a new high-tech body scanner Thursday and Friday at the World Trade Center PATH station.

The unit, called Evolv Edge, is being tested from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. both days. The test is voluntary.

"The idea behind this pilot program is to evaluate another resource available to us in the effort to ensure the continuing protection and security of the traveling public," Port Authority Chief Security Officer John Bilich said.
This is the first time this technology is being tested outside Port Authority Police Department headquarters.

The body scanner can scan up to 600 people per hour for firearms, explosives and other weapons.

Port Authority police say this is part of an ongoing evaluation of new technology to "ensure the highest level of safety for the traveling public."

