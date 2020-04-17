Port Authority police rescue man who fell on subway tracks in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A dramatic rescue by Port Authority police officers saved a man's life after he fell onto the subway tracks at the World Trade Center Oculus.While on patrol, Sergeant Christopher Mathus was notified that a man had fallen onto one of the downtown R and W train tracks at the Cortlandt Street Station around 9:35 am.Sgt. Mathus says he immediately called for backup and quickly rushed to the scene.PAPD officers Evan Butt and Eric Seborowski arrived shortly after. They worked swiftly to safely lift the man, who was lying face down and incoherent, onto the subway platform where PAPD and FDNY EMS were waiting to assist him.The man suffered a non-life threatening scalp wound and was transported to the nearest hospital for further evaluation.----------