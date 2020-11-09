Coronavirus News: Port Chester graples with life in the COVID yellow zone

Elementary schools will operate on the current a.m. and p.m. schedule, but everyone will be online. The middle school and high school will operate on their full remote schedules.
Governor Andrew Cuomo made the designation on Friday, and further restrictions are in place until further notice.
The village outlined their response to being in the yellow zone:
- Increased community testing efforts
- Increased enforcement and compliance efforts
- Outreach from state officials to support local containment and educational efforts
- Increased contact tracing support
- Increased public education outreach where necessary
Restrictions now include:
- Houses of Worship: Such capacities are immediately reduced to 50%.
- Mass gatherings: Maximum attendance is reduced to 25 individuals regardless if their location be outdoors or indoors.
- Local Businesses: Remain open and must continue to adhere to already adopted CDC guidelines and sanitary practices.
- Dining: Indoor and outdoor dining is reduced to only accommodate a four person maximum per table and must continue to adhere to already adopted CDC guidelines and sanitary practices.
The Westchester County Health Department and Open Door Family Medical Center is expanding COVID-19 testing in the Village of Port Chester. Testing will be ongoing through November 10, 2020:
Open Door Port Chester
5 Grace Church Street
Port Chester, New York 10573
Available Testing Dates & Times
Monday, November 9th: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Tuesday, November 10th: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Those who wish to make an appointment should call: 914.995.7425 or visit the New York State Department of Health's website.
COVID Updates: 100,000 daily US cases; NJ positivity rate soars
Poll workers who had "sustained contact" with their infected colleague are quarantining and will be tested, the agency said.
Some 1,657 votes were cast there Tuesday, but only a fraction of the voters would have interacted with the infected poll worker, as voters were directed to different parts of the polling place according to their voting district, county spokesperson Colleen Pilius said Friday.
The Health Department said the risk to voters is "minimal" because the infected poll worker was wearing a mask, keeping physical distance and following other precautions. Still, Commissioner Dr. Anil Vaidian encouraged anyone who cast a ballot at the community center Tuesday to get tested and be alert for any signs of COVID-19 symptoms.
