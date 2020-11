Coronavirus News: Port Chester graples with life in the COVID yellow zone

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

PORT CHESTER, Westchester County (WABC) -- The Village of Port Chester is now in a yellow zone due to an increase of coronavirus cases, meaning that all schools are now operating on remote learning beginning Monday.Elementary schools will operate on the current a.m. and p.m. schedule, but everyone will be online. The middle school and high school will operate on their full remote schedules.Governor Andrew Cuomo made the designation on Friday, and further restrictions are in place until further notice.The village outlined their response to being in the yellow zone:- Increased community testing efforts- Increased enforcement and compliance efforts- Outreach from state officials to support local containment and educational efforts- Increased contact tracing support- Increased public education outreach where necessary- Houses of Worship: Such capacities are immediately reduced to 50%.- Mass gatherings: Maximum attendance is reduced to 25 individuals regardless if their location be outdoors or indoors.- Local Businesses: Remain open and must continue to adhere to already adopted CDC guidelines and sanitary practices.- Dining: Indoor and outdoor dining is reduced to only accommodate a four person maximum per table and must continue to adhere to already adopted CDC guidelines and sanitary practices.The Westchester County Health Department and Open Door Family Medical Center is expanding COVID-19 testing in the Village of Port Chester. Testing will be ongoing through November 10, 2020:Open Door Port Chester5 Grace Church StreetPort Chester, New York 10573Monday, November 9th: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PMTuesday, November 10th: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PMThose who wish to make an appointment should call: 914.995.7425 or visit the New York State Department of Health's website Poll workers who had "sustained contact" with their infected colleague are quarantining and will be tested, the agency said.Some 1,657 votes were cast there Tuesday, but only a fraction of the voters would have interacted with the infected poll worker, as voters were directed to different parts of the polling place according to their voting district, county spokesperson Colleen Pilius said Friday.The Health Department said the risk to voters is "minimal" because the infected poll worker was wearing a mask, keeping physical distance and following other precautions. Still, Commissioner Dr. Anil Vaidian encouraged anyone who cast a ballot at the community center Tuesday to get tested and be alert for any signs of COVID-19 symptoms.