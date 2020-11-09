Coronavirus News: Port Chester graples with life in the COVID yellow zone

coronavirus new york

Port Chester graples with life in the COVID yellow zone

PORT CHESTER, Westchester County (WABC) -- The Village of Port Chester is now in a yellow zone due to an increase of coronavirus cases, meaning that all schools are now operating on remote learning beginning Monday.

Elementary schools will operate on the current a.m. and p.m. schedule, but everyone will be online. The middle school and high school will operate on their full remote schedules.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the designation on Friday, and further restrictions are in place until further notice.

The village outlined their response to being in the yellow zone:
- Increased community testing efforts
- Increased enforcement and compliance efforts
- Outreach from state officials to support local containment and educational efforts
- Increased contact tracing support
- Increased public education outreach where necessary

Restrictions now include:
- Houses of Worship: Such capacities are immediately reduced to 50%.
- Mass gatherings: Maximum attendance is reduced to 25 individuals regardless if their location be outdoors or indoors.
- Local Businesses: Remain open and must continue to adhere to already adopted CDC guidelines and sanitary practices.
- Dining: Indoor and outdoor dining is reduced to only accommodate a four person maximum per table and must continue to adhere to already adopted CDC guidelines and sanitary practices.

The Westchester County Health Department and Open Door Family Medical Center is expanding COVID-19 testing in the Village of Port Chester. Testing will be ongoing through November 10, 2020:

Open Door Port Chester
5 Grace Church Street
Port Chester, New York 10573

Available Testing Dates & Times
Monday, November 9th: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Tuesday, November 10th: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Those who wish to make an appointment should call: 914.995.7425 or visit the New York State Department of Health's website.

