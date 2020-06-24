'Pose' stars to join town hall on violence against transgender women

Dominique Jackson, Elektra on FX Network's "Pose"

Angelica Ross, Candy on FX Network's "Pose"

Hailie Sahar, Lulu on FX Network's "Pose"

Elia Chino, founder/executive director of FLAS (Fundacion Latinoamericana De Accion Social)

Rev. Troy Treash, senior pastor, Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church

HOUSTON -- ABC13, our sister station in Houston, will present a one-hour virtual town hall on Thursday, June 25, highlighting the epidemic of fatal violence against Black transgender women and transgender women of color.ABC13 anchor Chauncy Glover will explore the sobering statistics behind these deaths, most of whom were Black transgender women, and how community activists and law enforcement are working to dismantle this culture of violence.In 2019, Texas led the nation in murders of transgender women of color. The Human Rights Campaign says at least 15 transgender or gender non-conforming people have been fatally shot or killed by other violent means this year.The virtual town hall will air here on this page and on our connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku beginning at at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT .Viewers canahead of the town hall event: