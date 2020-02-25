Possible carjacker dead after police-involved shooting, chase in Queens

CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A possible carjacker was shot and killed after a police-involved shooting and vehicle chase in Queens.The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. while children were coming home from school in Cambria Heights.Officials report Nassau County police were pursuing the possible carjacker when the driver went across the border into Queens and crashed into a beauty salon at 217th Street and Linden Boulevard. Authorities confirm the driver was shot and killed by Nassau police.Residents like Laron Moreno-Josephs and his four-year-old daughter were getting something to eat when the loud noise startled the neighborhood. By the time they got around the corner to the scene, it was a sight not fit for young children."I seen when they pulled him out of the car and put the white sheet on him," he said.Resident Yvette Agosto said she had never seen anything like it before."Scary for me, knowing I have a nine-year-old and thinking the neighborhood should be safe," she said.Authorities advise residents to avoid the area and use an alternate route for travel, as it appears the NYPD will process the crime scene since it happened in the city. The actual shooting will be investigated by Nassau County detectives.----------