Possible carjacker dead after police-involved shooting, chase in Queens

CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A possible carjacker was shot and killed after a police-involved shooting and vehicle chase in Queens.

The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. while children were coming home from school in Cambria Heights.

Officials report Nassau County police were pursuing the possible carjacker when the driver went across the border into Queens and crashed into a beauty salon at 217th Street and Linden Boulevard. Authorities confirm the driver was shot and killed by Nassau police.

Residents like Laron Moreno-Josephs and his four-year-old daughter were getting something to eat when the loud noise startled the neighborhood. By the time they got around the corner to the scene, it was a sight not fit for young children.

"I seen when they pulled him out of the car and put the white sheet on him," he said.

Resident Yvette Agosto said she had never seen anything like it before.

"Scary for me, knowing I have a nine-year-old and thinking the neighborhood should be safe," she said.

Authorities advise residents to avoid the area and use an alternate route for travel, as it appears the NYPD will process the crime scene since it happened in the city. The actual shooting will be investigated by Nassau County detectives.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queenspolice involved shootingcar into building
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
NJ school so overcrowded that students have to stand in class
AccuWeather: Spotty drizzle, damp
Former NYC Mayor Dinkins endorses Bloomberg for president
Bernie Sanders faces attacks in Democrats' debate-stage clash
TikTok 'skull-breaker challenge' leaves teen with concussion
10-year-old girl killed by school bus in NYC, driver arrested
Show More
Indiana grandfather accused in toddler's cruise ship death changes plea to guilty
Warren presses Bloomberg over NDAs, reports of comments to female employees
New on-demand bus service to provide rides for underserved in NJ
Family mourns 22-year-old fatally stabbed at NYC car dealership
Man who passed off fake $100 bill in NJ arrested
More TOP STORIES News