Possible carjacking attempt, police-involved shooting in New Jersey

Police are investigating after reports of an attempted carjacking and possible police-involved shooting in New Jersey Tuesday afternoon.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after reports of a possible attempted carjacking and police-involved shooting in New Jersey Tuesday afternoon.

There was a large police presence in front of Rutgers UMDNJ Hospital in Newark following the incident, which happened at 12:45 p.m. at 109 Bergen Street.

The circumstances are unknown, other than that a Newark police detective and New Jersey State trooper were involved in a shooting that resulted in no known injuries.

A witness tells Eyewitness News that he heard gunshots and then saw a gold-colored van and another vehicle fleeing from the IHOP parking lot across the street.

It appears as many as five suspects fled the scene, but the case is under investigation.

It is unclear if the officers witnessed a crime or were the initial victims, or if there are any civilian victims.

The police investigation continues in two areas in close proximity to the shooting site.

Because the incident involved a Newark police, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation.

