Authorities say a possible explosive device was found at the home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros in Westchester CountyThe device was discovered Monday in Soros's mailbox in Bedford.Investigators say one of the people who works for Soros found it and called police.The bomb squad safely detonated the device.Soros is known for funding Democratic candidates.The case has been turned over to the Joint Terrorism Task Force Division of the FBI.----------