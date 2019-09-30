Crews respond to fire with report of house explosion in Brooklyn

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews responded to a house fire with reports of an explosion in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.The incident was reported at 820 Friel Place in Kensington just before 1:30 p.m.The fire was reported on the first floor of the two-story home. It is not yet clear if there was an actual explosion or not, but several callers reported hearing an explosion."It was super loud and the house shook and things were falling down in my house so I thought it was a gas explosion," one neighbor said.The daughter of homeowner said that unspecified "maintenance work" was being performed in the basement at the time of the blast. It is believed workers were painting.Three people were injured and were all taken to area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.One of those injured was a worker who suffered burns to his arms.The home was otherwise unoccupied and the couple who is renting the home was on vacation.Both the Department of Buildings and Con Ed responded to the home after the fire.The DOB issued a demolition order because the structural damage was so great.The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.----------