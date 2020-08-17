President Trump, Postmaster General DeJoy sued to ensure proper funding

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6373245" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The move comes as concerns grow that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency.

WASHINGTON (WABC) -- Several individuals including candidates for public office sued President Donald Trump and the U.S. Postal Service and its new postmaster general in New York on Monday to ensure adequate funding for postal operations.The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court as multiple lawsuits were threatened across the country as a response to comments the president recently made and actions taken by newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to change operations at post offices nationwide.The lawsuit alleges that Trump and DeJoy are trying to ensure the postal service cannot reliably deliver election mail. The lawsuit seeks a court order to force adequate funding of the postal service prior to November's election.Among plaintiffs in the lawsuit was Mondaire Jones, an attorney and the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives in New York's 17th Congressional District, representing Rockland and Westchester counties. Other plaintiffs included New York State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, a Democrat in a district representing the Bronx and Westchester and two Democratic candidates for New York State Assembly: Chris Burdick, who seeks to represent parts of Westchester County and Stephanie Keegan, who seeks parts of Putnam and Westchester counties. A message seeking comment was left with the Justice Department.Earlier in New Jersey. U.S. Senator Bob Menendez joined the Union County executive, the head of the New Jersey postal workers' union, and postal workers outside the main Union City Post Office to address what he calls President Donald Trump's assault on the agency.Now, they are calling for an end to cuts that are slowing down service and could impact the election.Menendez is accusing the president and his new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, of deliberately undermining the people's confidence not only in the job of the USPS but also the confidence of the American election.He says changes made under the guise of improvement are actually an intentional slowdown ahead of the election to thwart the expected influx of mail-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic, and if voting by mail is good enough for President Trump, he wants the American people to know it should be good for them as well."The Post Office motto, 'Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night will keep us from our appointed rounds,' that's true, until they met Donald Trump," Menendez said.President Trump addressed controversy Monday, saying he doesn't want to slow down the mail."No, not at all, wouldn't do that," he said. "I have encouraged everyone to speed up the mail, not slow the mail. And I also want to have a post office that runs without losing billions and billions a year, as it has been doing for 50 years."The Postal Service said it has stopped removing mailboxes and mail-sorting machines amid an outcry from lawmakers.Embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will testify next Monday before Congress, House Democrats said.Democrats and some Republicans say actions by the new postmaster general, a Trump ally and a major Republican donor, have endangered millions of Americans who rely on the Postal Service to obtain prescription drugs and other needs, including an expected surge in mail-in voting this fall.Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election. Pelosi cut short lawmakers' summer recess with a vote expected Saturday on legislation that would prohibit changes at the agency.The package will also include $25 billion to shore up the Postal Service. DeJoy has sparked nationwide outcry over delays, new prices and cutbacks just as millions of Americans will be trying to vote by mail to avoid polling places during the coronavirus outbreak.Trump on Monday defended DeJoy, a former supply-chain CEO who took over the Postal Service in June, but also criticized postal operations and claimed that universal mail-in ballots would be "a disaster.""I want to make the post office great again," Trump said on "Fox & Friends." Later at the White House he denied asking for a mail-delivery slow down.Trump told reporters he wants "to have a post office that runs without losing billions and billions of dollars a year.''The decision to recall the House carries a political punch. Voting in the House will highlight the issue after the weeklong Democratic National Convention nominating Joe Biden as the party's presidential pick and pressure the Republican-held Senate to respond.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell sent senators home for a summer recess.DeJoy, a major Republican donor and ally of the president who took control of the agency in June, has pledged to modernize the money-losing agency to make it more efficient, and has eliminated most overtime for postal workers, imposed restrictions on transportation and reduced of the quantity and use of mail-processing equipment.Trump said last week that he was blocking a $25 billion emergency injection sought by the Postal Service, as well as a Democratic proposal to provide $3.6 billion in additional election money to the states.The president has raised doubt about mail-in voting, but he has requested a mail-in ballot from the state of Florida, which is listed as his official residence.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------