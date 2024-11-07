1 critical after bus from NYC overturns near Rochester on way to Niagara Falls

CHILI, New York -- A bus with dozens of passengers aboard rolled over on a highway in upstate New York on Thursday morning, critically injuring one person and sending others to hospitals, police said.

Twenty-eight people were sent to hospitals, some with minor injuries, after the bus overturned on Interstate 490 west of Rochester around 7 a.m., according to officials.

"Deputies arriving on the scene found people that were trapped on the tour bus that had flipped on 490," Monroe County Sheriff Toss Baxter told media at the scene. They "also found multiple people walking alongside 490 in a state of confusion that had been passengers on the bus," he said.

The bus had left New York City around midnight and was making stops on the way to Niagara Falls, officials said.

The cause of the rollover wasn't immediately clear. The driver was cooperating with police investigators, and there was no indication drugs or alcohol were involved, police said.

Tribal Sun, the company in Massachusetts police identified as the operator of the bus, did not immediately comment.

"I join the people of New York in praying for the well-being of all involved in this serious incident and am deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a prepared statement.