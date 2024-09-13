Discover the magic of the holidays in the new short about a lost owl who befriends a little girl in New York City.

David Lowery and Alfonso Cuarón team up for a new animated holiday short-film coming to Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- A new animated holiday film from David Lowery will feature a heartwarming adventure about discovering the magic of the holidays.

Based on a true story of an owl saved from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree, the new short will be produced by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón.

The story follows Moon, a curious young owl who finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree and befriends a lost young girl named Luna. Together the two go on a journey to find their parents in the city of New York.

The talented voice cast includes Cary Christopher as "Moon," newcomer Estella Madrigal as "Luna," Jim Gaffigan as "Papa Owl," Natasha Lyonne as "Pat," and John C. Reilly as "The Folk Singer" who performs four songs in the short, two of which are original songs.

"An Almost Christmas Story" is the third and final installment in Cuarón's holiday shorts collection. His first short, "Le Pupille," earned an Oscars nomination in 2022, and last year's "The Shepherd" was shortlisted, both of which were live action.

The short will be produced by Disney Branded Television and release on Disney+ later this Fall.

