NYPD Sgt. Carl Johnson is expected to be released from Bellevue Hospital on Friday

2 NYPD sergeants shot on Lower East Side; 2nd expected to be released from hospital

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two NYPD sergeants were injured by gunfire on the Lower East Side while responding to a robbery.

The shooting happened after police received a report around 4:15 p.m. Thursday about a man armed with a gun robbing women of their purses on the second floor of 91 Canal St.

NYPD officials say the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Joshua Dorsett, entered the location, described as a Mahjong parlor, pulled out a firearm and began pointing it at numerous women before stealing their purses and fleeing from the scene.

A special operations team from the 5th Precinct happened to be at 95 Canal St., investigating an illegal smoke shop, when they heard the screams of robbery victims from two doors away.

The officers ran onto the street and, working through a language barrier, managed to get a description of the suspect over the air. Multiple victims told the responding officers that the suspect had fled northbound toward Delancey Street.

Just seven minutes later, two uniformed police sergeants, 43-year-old Carl Johnson of the 5th Precinct and 34-year-old Christopher Leap of the 7th Precinct, spotted Dorsett about five blocks away in front of 167 Eldridge St.

With the help of two other officers, the sergeants were able to catch Dorsett and pin him against a car, but he refused to give up his hands. That's when the suspect reached into his front pocket and pulled out a gun, according to NYPD officials.

A struggle for the weapon ensued between the suspect and the officers. Dorsett was able to get off one shot, which went through Johnson's thigh, and grazed Leap's leg.

Both of them were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Leap, who works as a neighborhood coordination sergeant and has been on the force for 11 years, was accompanied by his wife and mother as he was released from the hospital Thursday night to cheering officers.

NYPD Sgt. Christopher Leap was released from Bellevue Hospital Thursday night after being shot while responding to a robbery.

Johnson, who serves as a public safety sergeant and has been with the department for 16 years, is expected to be released on Friday.

Both sergeants are expected to make a full recovery.

"Our officers were out there doing the job we ask them to do, and we are very grateful that they're going to be ok," NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said.

As for the suspect, Dorsett was taken into custody, and a loaded .45 caliber pistol was recovered at the scene. The officers did not return fire during the incident.



NYPD officials said Dorsett has three prior arrests, with his last arrest coming in 2022 for criminal possession of a controlled substance in Manhattan. They said he is a known gang member.

Dorsett is currently on probation and visited his probation officer Thursday morning.

Police are investigating the location where the robbery occurred, and say gambling may be linked to it.

