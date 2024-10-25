Early voting begins this weekend in New York and New Jersey; Connecticut already underway

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will offer early voting to registered voters until November 3.

With less than two weeks to go before Election Day, early voting will be underway across the Tri-State this weekend.

Early voting will begin Saturday in both New York and New Jersey, while early voting in Connecticut is already underway.

All three states will offer early voting until Sunday, November 3.

Saturday is also the last day to register to vote in the state of New York.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is among those who have already taken advantage of early voting. He cast his ballot Friday morning in Greenwich.



Lamont tried to vote Monday on the first day of Connecticut's early voting, but instead, he posted a photo of the long line and decided to put it off until Friday.

For more information on the election candidates and voter deadlines, you can visit our 2024 voter guide for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Tri-state area.

