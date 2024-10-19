Yankees try to clinch ALCS in Game 5 against Guardians

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees meet in Game 5 of the ALCS. The Yankees have a 3-1 lead in the series, and will move on to the World Series with a victory.

Cleveland is 92-69 overall and 50-30 in home games. The Guardians have a 67-24 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York is 94-68 overall and 50-31 on the road. The Yankees have hit 237 total home runs to lead the AL.

Saturday's game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Yankees hold a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 80 extra base hits (39 doubles, two triples and 39 home runs). Lane Thomas is 8-for-35 with a double, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads New York with 58 home runs while slugging .701. Giancarlo Stanton is 9-for-35 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Guardians: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by one run

Yankees: 7-3, .230 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES:

Guardians: Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

