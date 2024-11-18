2024 Treasure Cruise Sweepstakes - Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY

I. NAME OF SPONSOR(S)

WABC Television (New York), LLC, licensee of WABC-TV, American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "Sponsor"), 7 Lincoln Square, New York, NY 10023.

II. ELIGIBILITY

2024 Treasure Cruise Sweepstakes (the "Sweepstakes") is open only to legal United States residents who reside in the Designated Market Area ("DMA") of WABC-TV, as determined by Nielsen Media Research Services, and who are at least eighteen (18) years of age or older. The DMA of WABC-TV covers the following counties in the state of Connecticut - Fairfield county; in the State of New Jersey - Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren counties; in the State of New York - Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester; in the State of Pennsylvania - Pike County.

Any individuals (including, but not limited to, employees, consultants, independent contractors, and interns) who have, within the past six (6) months, performed services for Sponsor, Disney Destinations, LLC ("Disney") other television and radio stations in the DMA, or any organizations responsible for sponsoring, fulfilling, administering, advertising or promoting the Sweepstakes or supplying a prize, and/or their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, and immediate family and household members of such individuals, and any person who, within the past ninety (90) days, has been awarded a prize in any sweepstakes conducted by Sponsor, are not eligible to enter or win. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, stepparents, children, stepchildren, siblings, stepsiblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year.

III. HOW AND WHEN TO ENTER

Starting on November 19, 2024 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") and ending at 11:59 p.m. ET on December 1, 2024 ("Entry Period"), eligible entrants may enter the Sweepstakes by navigating the Internet to https://abc7ny.com/contests ("Website"), locating the "Promotions" section of the Website, and clicking on the Sweepstakes themed image to be redirected to the link to the Sweepstakes entry form. Complete the entry form in its entirety and follow the on-screen instructions to submit your entry.

ELIGIBLE ENTRANTS MUST CHECK THE BOX SIGNIFYING THAT THEY HAVE READ AND AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES. IF YOU DO NOT CHECK THE BOX INDICATING YOUR CONFIRMATION OF AND AGREEMENT TO THE ABOVE, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTERED IN THE SWEEPSTAKES AND CANNOT WIN THE PRIZE.

Limit one (1) Sweepstakes entry via the method listed above (each an "Entry" and collectively referred to herein as "Entries") per person during the Entry Period. Entries remain the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. One (1) Entry per person throughout the duration of the Entry Period.

Sponsor can provide no technical support and accepts no responsibility for ensuring the receipt or successful submission of your Entry. Mass Entries or Entries generated by a script, macro or use of automated methods will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for failed, partial or garbled computer transmissions, or for technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to, electronic malfunction or damage of any network, hardware or software. If for any reason the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or other causes that corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Sweepstakes. No responsibility is assumed for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, Entries; or any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any email or electronic Entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or Website, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. Except as otherwise contemplated by these Official Rules, and to the extent entrants may otherwise elect at the time of Entry, information provided by you for these Sweepstakes is subject to Sponsor's privacy policy available at www.disneyprivacycenter.com.

IV. HOW AND WHEN WINNER WILL BE SELECTED AND NOTIFIED

One (1) potential winner will be selected in a random drawing conducted by representatives of Sponsor and notified by telephone and/or email at the email address or phone number provided at time of entry. Odds of winning depend on the total number of valid Entries received throughout the Entry Period.

Final determination of the winner is always conditional on verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules and procedures. Failure to respond to the initial verification phone call and/or email within twenty-four (24) hours after initial notification to the potential winner or return of the email notification as undeliverable after two (2) attempts may result in disqualification and award of the prize to an alternate winner. Potential winners will be required to complete, sign and return within one (1) business day of transmission, an Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Indemnification, and a Publicity Release where allowed by law, W-9 Form, if applicable and any other documentation required by Sponsor (collectively, "Verification Documents"). If a potential winner does not respond to the initial notification within twenty-four (24) hours as set forth above, if Verification Documents are not returned to Sponsor within the specified time period, if potential winner cannot attend any programming connected with the Sweepstakes on the specified date, if any prize notification or prize is returned as non-deliverable, if potential winner is found to be ineligible or otherwise not in compliance with these Official Rules, or if potential winner cannot or does not accept the prize for any reason, prize may be forfeited and potential winners may be disqualified without compensation of any kind and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing (time permitting) from remaining eligible entries received.

In the event of any dispute concerning the identity of any entrant, the Entry will be deemed submitted by the natural person who is the authorized holder of the email provided at time of entry. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address.

V. PRIZE

One (1) prize is available, consisting of the following for the Grand Prize Winner and up to three (3) guests (collectively, the "Grand Prize"):

Four (4) roundtrip economy class airfares between a major gateway airport near to the Grand Prize Winner's residence and Orlando International Airport in Orlando, FL (if the winner resides outside a 250-mile radius of Port Canaveral, FL);

One (1) standard room with a maximum occupancy of Four (4) persons at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel (hotel selection at the discretion of Disney) for one (1) night prior to the ship's departure;

Ground transportation for up to Four (4) persons or voucher(s) for local transportation from Orlando International Airport in Orlando, FL to the hotel, from the hotel to Port Canaveral, and from Port Canaveral to Orlando International Airport in Orlando, FL (at the discretion of Disney); and

One (1) Seven (7) night cruise on the Disney Treasure for up to Four (4) persons, consisting of:

One (1) stateroom aboard the Disney Treasure (location/category at the discretion of Disney) with a maximum occupancy of four (4) people;

All meals onboard the Disney Treasure (excluding specialty and fine dining);

Pre-paid onboard gratuities for the stateroom host/hostess, dining room server, assistant server, and head server; and

Taxes, Fees, and Port Expenses (as defined on the Disney Cruise Line website).

The approximate retail value ("ARV") of the Grand Prize is $14,369.12 which includes Taxes, Fees, and Port Expenses (as defined on the Disney Cruise Line website). The actual value of the Grand Prize may vary depending on point of departure and fluctuations of rates and airfares (if applicable). If the actual value of the Grand Prize is less than stated ARV, the difference will not be awarded.

All costs and expenses not expressly stated in the Grand Prize description above are excluded and solely the responsibility of Grand Prize winner or guests, including but not limited to:

Shore excursions

Travel insurance

Laundry service

Spa treatments

Alcoholic and specialty non-alcoholic beverages (including specialty coffee)

Individually charged snacks and treats (including but not limited to movie popcorn, packaged candy, ice cream, gelato, pastries, and bar snacks)

Local and long distance telephone calls

Ship to shore communications including internet

Merchandise and souvenirs

Tips and gratuities not specifically set forth above

Travel for Grand Prize must be booked at least forty-five (45) days prior to the intended travel date and must occur between January 5, 2025 to January 4, 2026. If travel is not completed by January 4, 2026, the Grand Prize will be forfeited without compensation of any kind. No changes will be made to travel details once any element(s) of the travel arrangements have been booked except in Disney's sole discretion. Block-out dates may apply. Vacation dates and accommodations are subject to availability; certain restrictions and block-out dates may apply. Disney reserves the right to change the allowable travel dates, cruise ship or any other component of the Grand Prize, for any reason and in its sole discretion. No substitution of Grand Prize or any elements thereof is allowed, except at Disney's sole discretion. Ports of call, offerings and experiences onboard are subject to change, availability and cancellation without notice.

Block Out Dates: 01/11/25; 01/18/25; 01/25/25; 02/01/25; 02/08/25; 02/15/25 ; 03/15/25; 03/22/25; 03/29/25; 04/12/25; 05/31/25; 06/07/25; 06/14/25; 06/21/25; 06/28/25; 07/05/25; 07/12/25; 07/19/25; 07/26/25; 08/02/25; 11/22/25; 12/20/25; OR 12/27/25 (Block Out Dates at the discretion of Disney Cruise Line and subject to change)

Grand Prize components may not be sold, traded, transferred, or refunded. Grand Prize is not redeemable for cash. Grand Prize is non-commissionable.

Grand Prize is for the winner and up to three (3) guest(s) of the winner's choosing. Once selected by the winner, guests cannot be changed without the express consent of Disney, which may be withheld for any reason. If the winner chooses to bring less than the allotted number of guests, the Grand Prize will be awarded in increments suitable for the actual number of participants with no substitute Grand Prize or compensation provided to the winner.

The winner and guests must travel together on the same itinerary, and air transportation must be round-trip from/to the Departure Airport (with possible layovers). Disney will determine airline and flight itinerary in its sole discretion. Airline carrier's regulations and conditions apply to air travel. Airline tickets are nonrefundable, non-transferable, and are not valid for upgrades.

Actual value of the prize awarded depends on a number of factors, including booking and travel dates and the number of travelers, and therefore may be lower or higher than the estimated value at the time it is fulfilled. If the actual value of the prize is less than the stated estimated value, the difference will not be awarded. The winner will not receive compensation for any element(s) of the Grand Prize that any participant is unable to use for any reason, and such unused portion(s) of the Grand Prize will be forfeited.

No refund or compensation will be made in the event of the cancellation or delay of any flight or cruise (as applicable). Disney/Sponsor are not liable, including for any costs or expenses, if any component of the Grand Prize is delayed, postponed or cancelled for any reason and winner will not be reimbursed, and no substitution will be provided except as in Disney's sole discretion.

Photo identification and credit card in good standing or cash deposit may be required at hotel check-in for incidental charges (e.g., room service, use of telephone/IT services, laundry and all other optional extra services not provided in the prize).

The winner and guests are responsible for providing proper citizenship documentation to travel which may include passports, valid alien registration card and/or necessary visas. Those without proper citizenship documentation will be denied boarding. The winner and each guest are responsible for ensuring that they have proper citizenship documentation.

The winner and each guest will be required to execute a liability/publicity release and waiver form prior to booking of any travel. The winner and each guest will also be required to sign the Disney Cruise Line cruise contract before embarkation (the "Cruise Contract"). The Cruise Contract is available at www.disneycruise.com/cruisecontract. Failure to return the executed ("Departure Airport") form or to accept and sign the Cruise Contract within the specified time periods will result in forfeiture of the Grand Prize. Winner acknowledges that they are solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of their travel party, related to any use or misuse of the Grand Prize or any related activity or travel.

Health and safety measures and operational guidelines, ports of call and offerings may change at any time without notice. Certain onboard venues, experiences and other offerings may be modified or unavailable, will have limited capacity and will be subject to limited availability, advance reservations or even closure.

In the event the winner and/or guest(s) engage in behavior that, as determined by Disney in its sole discretion, is obnoxious or threatening, illegal, is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass any other person, or is contrary to Disney's health and safety protocols, rules or policies in effect at the time of the Grand Prize, Disney reserves the right to terminate the Grand Prize or other applicable experience early, in whole or in part, and send the winner and/or guest(s) home with no further compensation. The winner acknowledges and agrees to be solely responsible for any actions, claims or liabilities of any member of the group.

Disney, its parent, related, affiliated, and subsidiary companies and their respective officers, directors agents, employees and assigns shall be released and discharged from any and all legal claims, losses, injuries, demands, damages, actions, and/or causes of actions that arise out of and/or in any way related to the prize, the receipt, use and/or enjoyment of the prize and/or the promotion.

Minors under the age of eighteen (18) not traveling with a parent or legal guardian must be accompanied by an adult over the age of twenty-one (21) in the same stateroom. The parent or guardian of any minor not traveling with a parent or guardian must appoint an adult to have custody and control over their minor and to contract on their behalf in connection with the Grand Prize. An appointment form will be included in the document package and must be signed by parent or legal guardian prior to embarkation at the Disney Cruise Line terminal.

Grand Prize is awarded "as is" with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Disney.

Grand Prize fulfillment is subject to restrictions. Failure to accept the Grand Prize within the indicated time period may result in forfeiture.

Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are the sole responsibility of the winner, who will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the final actual value of the Grand Prize, if valued at $600 or more. The Grand Prize may be subject to applicable withholding requirements. Winner may receive and be required to sign other tax documents.

Sponsor shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsor deems necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances.

Sponsor shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of the Grand Prize due to reasons beyond Sponsor's control, and is not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred as a consequence thereof. Grand Prize event is subject to cancellation. If a winner chooses to attend the event with no guest, the remaining elements of the Grand Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsor's obligation to winner and no additional compensation will be awarded.

Prize components may not be sold, traded, transferred, or rescheduled to dates not within the fulfillment period set forth above, or refunded. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Sponsor will not replace any lost, mutilated or stolen tickets.

VI. RELEASES

By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final in all respects.

By participating in this Sweepstakes and accepting any prize that they may win, entrants agree to release Sponsor, ABC Holding Company, Inc., Disney, each of their respective parent, subsidiary, affiliated and successor companies, advertising and promotion agencies and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the "Released Parties") from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prizes.

Winners agree that the Released Parties have not made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize.

Entrants authorize Sponsor, Disney and their designees to use their name, voice, likeness, biographical data, city and state of residence and entry materials in programming or promotional material, worldwide in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable, without further compensation unless prohibited by law. Sponsor is not obligated to use any of the above-mentioned information or materials, but may do so and may edit such information or materials, at Sponsor's sole discretion, without further obligation or compensation.

VII. MISCELLANEOUS; WINNERS' LIST

Void where prohibited. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process and to cancel, terminate, modify and/or suspend the Sweepstakes in the event of tampering or other circumstances, including, but not limited to, acts of God or civil disturbance that render it impractical or impossible to complete or fulfill the Sweepstakes as originally planned.

For the name of the winner, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: 2024 Disney Treasure Cruise Sweepstakes Winner, c/o WABC-TV, 7 Lincoln Square, New York, NY 10023 within sixty (60) days after Sweepstakes end date.

These Official Rules will be posted on https://abc7ny.com/contests for at least thirty (30) days after winner(s) are notified or announced.

