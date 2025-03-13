2025 NYC Imagine Awards applications now open for 5th annual ceremony

The 2025 NYC Imagine Awards is now accepting applications from nonprofits located in or significantly serving the five boroughs.

Organizations can now apply for honors at this year's Imagine Awards.

The deadline to apply is May 19 at midnight.

Eligible organizations can apply in multiple categories.

Six winners, one in each category, will be awarded a $5,000 grant.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at Guastavino's.

In 2024, the event garnered participation from over 300 nonprofit and corporate leaders.

For more information on how to apply, head to the NYC Imagine Awards' website.

