3-alarm fire burns down home in Island Park, Nassau County

A raging fire on Monday morning destroyed a home in Island Park.

A raging fire on Monday morning destroyed a home in Island Park.

A raging fire on Monday morning destroyed a home in Island Park.

A raging fire on Monday morning destroyed a home in Island Park.

ISLAND PARK, New York (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire destroyed a home in Island Park in Nassau County.

The fire broke out in the home on Sunset Avenue just after 2 a.m. Monday.

The structure was a complete loss.

There is no word of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ: Firefighter in grave condition after battling Brooklyn fire

A firefighter is in critical condition after battling a two-alarm fire in Brooklyn.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.