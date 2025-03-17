3-alarm fire burns down home in Island Park, Nassau County

ISLAND PARK, New York (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire destroyed a home in Island Park in Nassau County.
The fire broke out in the home on Sunset Avenue just after 2 a.m. Monday.
The structure was a complete loss.
There is no word of any injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
