3 backcountry skiers saved in dramatic rescue after authorities receive iPhone alert

Three backcountry skiers were rescued last week near Stevens Pass in Washington after authorities in the area received an SOS alert from an iPhone, even though the skiers were out of cell phone range with no service.

"Without some sort of satellite communication device, this story could have a very different ending, a very tragic ending because of the temperatures that the skiers were skiing in and the distance they were away from any kind of civilization," Sgt. Jason Stanley of the King County Sheriff's Office told ABC News.

Newer iPhones can connect directly to satellites in emergencies, and authorities said that made all the difference.

The skiers' rescue was caught on camera in a heart-pounding operation on Jan. 22. King County Sheriff Air Support released footage of the dramatic rescue as the air support unit hoisted the skiers, who were not identified by authorities.

Two of the skiers had fallen roughly 500 feet, with one sustaining a broken leg and another sustaining a twisted knee and broken wrist. The third skier was uninjured.

"They were down at the base of some really steep terrain, near some pretty tall trees," Tony Mullinax, a deputy pilot with the King County Sheriff's Office, recalled to ABC News. "It was really, really dark where we were going."

All three skiers were rescued and brought to safety. According to authorities, the skiers were treated at a hospital in Seattle.

"They're all hurting, but they're all going to be just fine," said Deputy Mike McLeod of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, which received the SOS alert and collaborated on the rescue efforts. "It'll just take some time."

