4 men captured after woman shot, police chase in stolen vehicle in Newark

Eyewitness News has the latest on the New Jersey shooting.

Eyewitness News has the latest on the New Jersey shooting.

Eyewitness News has the latest on the New Jersey shooting.

Eyewitness News has the latest on the New Jersey shooting.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four men are under arrest in New Jersey after a shooting and police chase.

It happened on South 10th Street and South Orange Avenue around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police saw two men get out of what they say was a stolen vehicle. The men then fired their guns and a woman was shot before they drove off.

She was rushed to University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and is stable.

The two men then got back in the car and police gave chase. Police say the driver and his three passengers got out of the vehicle at Central Avenue and South 11th Street.

That's when officers were able to catch all four suspects.

Newark police say they recovered three firearms.

So far, the identities of those involved have not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Man charged with concealing corpse after woman's remains found in sleeping bag

Sonia Rincon has the latest on the suspect charged.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.