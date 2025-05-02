7 people are dead after pickup and tour van collide near Yellowstone National Park, police say

ISLAND PARK, Idaho -- Idaho State Police say seven people died after a pickup truck and a tour van collided in eastern Idaho near Yellowstone National Park.

The crash happened just before 7:15 p.m. Thursday on a highway near Henry's Lake State Park. The state park is roughly 16 miles (25.75 kilometers) west of Yellowstone National Park.

FILE - This photo provided by the National Park Service shows a sign marking the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park, May 7, 2018. Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service via AP, File

Both vehicles caught fire after the crash, the Idaho State Police said in a press release. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup died, along with six people inside the Mercedes passenger van. The van was carrying a tour group of 14 people.

The Fremont County Coroner's office has not yet released the name of those killed in the crash. The Idaho State Police did not say how many other people were injured.

The accident remains under investigation.