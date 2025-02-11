A$AP Rocky declines to testify at his felony assault trial; defense will rest its case

Rapper A$AP Rocky may take the stand in his own defense at his trial on two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

LOS ANGELES -- A$AP Rocky said Tuesday that he will not take the stand in his own defense at his trial over two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Judge Mark Arnold asked Rocky's attorney Joe Tacopina in court if his client would testify.

"You do not intend to call Mr. Mayers?" the judge asked, referring to the rapper by his real name, Rakim Mayers.

"No," Tacopina responded.

Arnold then asked Rocky himself: "Do you in fact waive your right to testify?"

"I do in fact, your honor," the defendant said.

Rocky is not legally required to testify, and subjecting a defendant to a difficult cross-examination is often a major gamble in criminal cases.

Tacopina said before the trial that Rocky was "eager to tell his story. He would love the opportunity to do so."

The attorneys could not give comment outside court Monday because a judge has forbidden them from speaking to the media. Rocky faces up to 24 years in prison if convicted, after turning down a pre-trial plea deal that could have led to just 180 days in jail.

Rocky is a Grammy-nominated hip-hop star, fashion mogul and the longtime partner of singing superstar Rihanna, with whom he has two toddler sons.

On Monday, his tour manager became the second witness from Rocky's inner circle to testify that he carried the phony gun.

The alleged victim in the assault trial of A$AP Rocky returned to the witness stand as attorneys questioned him about the alleged shooting.

Lou Levin said he told the rapper it made sense to carry it after Rocky's house had been broken into by a stalker and others.

"Security and I thought it would be a good idea, because of the prior violence," Levin said. "It's just a nonlethal form of self-defense."

Levin said he got the gun from a video shoot in the summer of 2021, about three months before the incident that led to the charges, and on the day itself.

He told the jury that he returned the phony gun to the music video's co-director, who no longer had it when Levin asked about it after Rocky's arrest. The defense said it does not have the starter pistol now.

Authorities also did not recover the pistol they allege Rocky used.

Levin testified that an ammunition magazine found in Rocky's house by officers serving a search warrant actually belonged to him.

Lewin, the prosecutor, said "you had to come up with a story" to explain the magazine. He later called every aspect of the story "a lie."

"I didn't have to come up with a story - it's the truth," Levin said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.