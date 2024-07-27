ABC brings the carnival to Comic-Con with an 'Abbott'-inspired A.V.A. Fest

SAN DIEGO -- Class is in session! Okay, not really, because Principal Ava is in charge today!

A.V.A. Fest, or "A Very Abbott" Festival brought the carnival experience to San Diego Comic-Con.

The festival, which just so happens to be named after Principal Ava, "Abbott Elementary's" outlandish - and possibly the most chaotic - member of the school's staff, was in full swing, and it pulled out all the stops.

"A.V.A. Fest is Principal Ava's vision of the ultimate carnival experience. She doesn't do any open house, she pulls out all the stops. She brings out all the stars. She is just ready to do things over the top," said Laura Lovas, V.P. of Strategic Partnerships and Events at ABC.

Complete with the official Philadelphia Eagles Drumline, there was something for everyone at the event.

"We've got games. We've got rides," Lovas told On The Red Carpet.

At their "Blessed & Pressed" tote bag station, inspired by Mrs. Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph), guests could pick a patch to make a custom tote bag.

"Ms. Teague's Reach for the Stars" carnival game will test your strength and pick you up with its kind messages from the show's main character (Quinta Brunson).

Lovas picked her favorite activity at the Fest. "My favorite is the giant yo-yo swing. Ava has to have the biggest ride, and it is so much fun."

Catch up on all of Ava's antics on "Abbott Elementary," streaming now on Hulu.

