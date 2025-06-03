New York State issues Air Quality Advisory for ground-level ozone

The advisory will be in effect 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. on Wednesday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An Air Quality Advisory has been issued for Wednesday in New York City and parts of the state.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Health issued the advisory for elevated levels of ground-level ozone for New York City Metro, which includes the city and Rockland and Westchester counties, and Lower Hudson Valley regions, which includes Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Sullivan and Ulster counties.

The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

The DEC and DOH issue Air Quality Health Advisories when prediction levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter (PM2.5), are expected to exceed and Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100. The AQI for Wednesday is forecasted to reach 105, which is classified as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, due to elevated levels of ground-level ozone.

What is Ground-Level Ozone?

Ground-level ozone forms when sunlight triggers a chemical reaction between nitrogen oxides (NOx) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These pollutants are released by motor vehicles, construction equipment, industrial facilities, electric utilities, gasoline vapors, and chemical solvents. Although these sources do not emit ozone directly, they release the compounds that create it, particularly in hot and sunny weather.

Who could be affected, and what you should do

People, especially those with cardiovascular disease and those who have respiratory disease (such as asthma), young children, the elderly, those who exercise outdoors, and those involved in vigorous outdoor work should consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity when ozone levels are the highest (generally afternoon to early evening).

When outdoor levels of ozone are elevated, going indoors will usually reduce exposure. Individuals experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, or coughing should consider consulting their personal physician.

Ozone levels generally decrease at night and can be minimized during daylight hours by curtailment of automobile travel and the use of public transportation where available.

New Yorkers also are urged to take the following energy-saving and pollution-reducing steps:

use mass transit or carpool instead of driving, as automobile emissions account for about 60 percent of pollution in our cities;

conserve fuel and reduce exhaust emissions by combining necessary motor vehicle trips;

turn off all lights and electrical appliances in unoccupied areas;

use fans to circulate air. If air conditioning is necessary, set thermostats at 78 degrees;

close the blinds and shades to limit heat build-up and to preserve cooled air;

limit use of household appliances. If necessary, run the appliances at off-peak (after 7 p.m.) hours. These would include dishwashers, dryers, pool pumps and water heaters;

set refrigerators and freezers at more efficient temperatures;

purchase and install energy efficient lighting and appliances with the Energy Star label; and

reduce or eliminate outdoor burning and attempt to minimize indoor sources of PM 2.5 such as smoking.

