NJ Wildfire updates: Smoke from Ocean County fire impacting air quality in Tri-State area

Containment of the fire reached 50% Wednesday evening, but over 13,000 acres were still burning

CHATSWORTH, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Jones Road Fire in Ocean County, New Jersey, continues to burn Thursday as dry conditions, winds, and low humidity fuel the wildfire.

The NJ Forest Fire Service reported that the wildfire burned more than 13,000 acres and is 50% contained.

With the fire ongoing and winds shifting north, some of the wildfire smoke will make it to the New York City area and Long Island on Thursday.

Air Quality Alerts are in effect until midnight Thursday night from the elevated pollution levels the smoke will bring, which could be dangerous for people with high sensitivity.

Authorities say this is not as intense as the wildfire smoke from Canadian wildfires back in 2023, but it can still be dangerous for highly sensitive groups.

So far, the wildfire has not resulted in any injuries, officials said, though it's expected to grow before forecast rain later this week.

The fire in southern New Jersey's Lacey and Ocean townships has grown to more than 20 square miles (52 square kilometers) and could continue to burn for days, officials said. Some 5,000 residents were evacuated, but have been permitted to return home. A single commercial building and some vehicles were destroyed in the fire, while 12 structures remained threatened Wednesday evening.

"This is still a very active fire," said Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourette. "As we continue to get this under full control the expectation is that the number of acres will grow and will grow in a place that is unpopulated."

Officials said the fire is believed to be the second-worst in the last two decades, smaller only than a 2007 blaze that burned 26 square miles (67 square kilometers).

The Garden State Parkway, one of New Jersey's busiest highways, reopened Wednesday morning after officials closed a roughly 7-mile (12-kilometer) stretch in the southern part of the state.

Acting Gov. Tahesha Way declared a state of emergency early Wednesday.

Video released by the state agency overseeing the fire service showed billowing white and black clouds of smoke, intense flames engulfing pines and firefighters dousing a charred structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, authorities said.

Forest fires are a common occurrence in the Pine Barrens, a 1.1 million-acre (445,000-hectare) state and federally protected reserve about the size of the Grand Canyon lying halfway between Philadelphia to the west and the Atlantic coast to the east. The region, with its quick-draining sandy soil, is in peak forest fire season. The trees are still developing leaves, humidity remains low and winds can kick up, drying out the forest floor.

It's a vast wilderness in the country's most densely populated state. LaTourette, the DEP commissioner, said the fire is straddling an area on the edge of wilderness and residential areas.

"It's the interface where the environment and development meet," he said.

The area had been under a severe drought until recently, when early spring rains helped dampen the region, but officials cautioned recent low humidity and a dry stretch have heightened the risk of fire.

The site of the fire is near an alpaca farm. The farm said in a Facebook post that the property wasn't threatened and all of the animals were safe.

The blaze is the second major forest fire in the region in less than a week.

___

ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report

----------

