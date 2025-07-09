Prime Day competitor sales that are just as good if not better than Amazon

Amazon Prime Day (July 8-11) is one of the biggest shopping events of the summer, so it's no surprise that other retailers are looking to slash prices with their own summer sale events.

If you want to learn more about Amazon Prime Day 2025 and all it has to offer, check out our best deals guide to the annual shopping holiday.

To see what other Prime Day alternative deals you can find this week and next from some of your favorite retailers check out our deals below.

Walmart

Walmart is having its July Walmart Deals Event with major sales up to 50% off.

See some of our favorite picks below:

Save $151.00 on the Apple AirPods Max (Lighting) - Sky Blue

Save $250.00 on the VIZIO 75" Class Quantum Pro 4K QLED HDR Smart TV (VQP75C-84)

Save $30 on the Ninja CREAMi, Ice Cream Maker

Save $150.00 on the Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Save $119.01 on the Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm Jet Black Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - S/M

Nordstrom

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale starts July 12th with early access available to all Nordstrom cardmembers. Preview the sale now and shop some of our top deal picks from popular brands below:

Lululemon

If you're looking for a deal on Lululemon, you can also shop their Summer Scores Sale with popular products discounted for a limited time only.

Kohl's

Shoppers can save big during Kohl's Summer Cyber Deals featuring daily deals through July 10th.

Ruggable

Ruggable is having an anniversary sale. Their entire site is 20% off using code 'EIGHT'. Shop their best sellerson discount now.

Wayfair

Wayfair is holding a four day flash sale with products up to 70% off. The sale ends soon, so shop their best deals today.

