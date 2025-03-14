American Airlines flight diverted to Denver, engine catches fire, FAA says

DENVER -- An American Airlines airplane's engine caught fire Thursday after the flight was forced to land in Denver, Colorado.

The crew of American Airlines Flight 1006 reported hearing "engine vibrations" before the flight was rerouted, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

After successfully landing at Denver International Airport, one of the planes engine's caught fire while taxiing to the gate, the FAA said.

Passengers had to evacuate the airplane using slides, the FAA said, but no injuries have been reported.

The Boeing aircraft had been traveling from Colorado Springs Airport to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

The FAA will investigate the incident.

This is a breaking new story. Check back for updates.