Amtrak between NYC, Philadelphia restored after signal issue snarled service ahead of Christmas

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Amtrak said service between New York City and Philadelphia was restored Tuesday after signal problems caused headaches for Christmas travelers.

The problems started on Sunday due to downed overhead wires and significant delays continued on Monday as crews addressed signal power issues.

In total 15 trains were cancelled as a result.

"I'm feeling a little frustrated," said Brooklyn's Iman Hariri-Kia.

Hariri-Kia was just one of many stuck at Moynihan Train Hall that's been stuck as Amtrak's signal power issues have wreaked havoc on trains trying to get in and out of the city. It all started yesterday after downed wires delayed trips.

"We got in late late night and my phone was ringing at 6 a.m. this morning," added Kevin Fulmer, of Baltimore. "I thought 'who's calling me at 6am?' It was Amtrak saying our train was canceled."

Traveler Dan Calhoun had two trains canceled in the last two days. Calhoun was put on another train on Monday, but that one has also been delayed multiple times.

"Not long, but three different times by a couple minutes each time," he said.

New Jersey Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. ripped Amtrak's meltdown, calling it an "unmitigated disaster."

"Amtrak has received historic federal investments to improve service reliability, and yet these failures continue," Pallone acknowledged.

Pallone says he wants a plan for how Amtrak is going to pay people back who have been affected by the cancellations and delays. He is also asking for a timeline for when the transit organization plans to fix underlying infrastructure issues.

Amtrak representatives in a statement in part said, "Unfortunately, there is no estimate for the resume of standard operating service. We will provide additional details as they become available. We appreciate your patience as we work on these issues and attempt to resume regular service."

