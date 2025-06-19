Angels try to keep win streak alive against the Yankees

Los Angeles Angels (36-37, third in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (42-31, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-4, 4.44 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (8-5, 3.01 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

Yankees -272, Angels +220; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the New York Yankees.

New York is 21-15 at home and 42-31 overall. The Yankees are 20-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has gone 21-21 in road games and 36-37 overall. The Angels have an 18-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Thursday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with a .366 batting average, and has 17 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 47 walks and 60 RBI. Cody Bellinger is 9 for 40 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 32 extra base hits (13 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs). Jo Adell is 7 for 35 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .205 batting average, 2.69 ERA, outscored by two runs

Angels: 6-4, .211 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Oswaldo Cabrera: 10-Day IL (ankle), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

Angels: Jorge Soler: day-to-day (back), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (knee), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (biceps), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.