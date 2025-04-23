Bombshell "Bachelor" announcements made at Hulu's 'Get Real' event in Los Angeles

This week on "Playing the Field," Gina Sirico headed to the "Get Real" event for Hulu! Gina and Jen Matarese talk about all the "Bachelor" bombshell announcements made at the event. Ryan Field is off this week.

First up, Susan from "The Golden Bachelor" has a new love! Also, the much-anticipated return of "Bachelor in Paradise" is upon us. There's some big news there: Wells Adams is returning as your favorite bartender and Hannah Brown is joining him there in the champagne lounge! Gary, Hakeem, and Jonathon all talk about their excitement regarding the show's return and new location in Costa Rica.

Next, the biggest announcement of the event, there's a new "Golden Bachelor!" Mel Owens is a 66-year-old NFL linebacker turned lawyer. He's divorced and ready to find love again. Host Jesse Palmer talks about all the new developments and why he thinks Mel is ready to begin his journey.

