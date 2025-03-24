From Snow White's perfect waves to the Queen's dramatic makeup, every element was crafted to evoke nostalgia with a fresh twist.

Behind the art of bringing 'Disney's Snow White' to life

The talented team behind "Disney's Snow White" reveal how they brought the beloved animated classic to life while honoring the smallest of details.

LOS ANGELES -- The artistry and design process in "Disney's Snow White" was carefully crafted to transport audiences into a world of magic, nostalgia, and wonder. From hair and makeup, to costumes and sets, the team's thoughtful approach makes the classic fairy tale feel as enchanting as ever.

Hair, Makeup & Prosthetics Designer Nadia Stacey explains how she incorporated subtle nods to the original animation. "Those little details, like the perfect wave in Snow White's hair, are the things that, without the viewer knowing, pull you to believe she's Snow White," Stacey explains.

The film's Costume Designer Sandy Powell shares her thoughts on the challenges of creating costumes for good characters. "The good characters are harder to create," she says. "It's fun to exaggerate villainy and badness, but you can't exaggerate goodness."

The animals in Snow White's cottage also receive special attention, with the set team choosing friendly creatures to accompany Snow White rather than the sinister snakes or serpents often associated with darker realms.

This choice further supports the film's emphasis on warmth and goodness, as noted by the set decorator, who explains the significance of the color palette. "We chose warm, welcoming colors-no cold blues or harsh tones-as a way to differentiate Snow White's world from the evil queen's," says the decorator.

"The earthy tones create a cozy and inviting atmosphere, making Snow White's cottage feel like a safe haven."

