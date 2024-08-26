Best ABC Secret Sales on top smart solutions

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

ABC Secret Sales rounds up the best products on sale every week - and these deals are exclusive to ABC shoppers. This week, Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are rounding up the best smart solutions on sale, with deals up to 60% off.

Each of these deals is limited time only, so shop now while supplies last.

Best smart solutions

50% off ABC Secret Sales Lifepro: Sauna Blanket and Red Light Therapy Belt $90 to $95

+ Free Shipping

$180 - $190 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Relax and recover with Lifepro. The popular portable infrared sauna blanket accelerates sweating with 30-minute incredibly relaxing sessions designed for improved wellness and resilience. Plus, you'll burn calories at the same time! The red and near infrared light therapy belt energizes cells to help relieve joint and muscle pain and improve circulation. Free shipping!

58% to 63% off ABC Secret Sales Picture Keeper: Photo Backup Device $50 to $80

+ Free Shipping

$120 - $220 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Protect your memories with an easy backup. Picture Keeper stores your photos with an easy and secure backup process. Simply plug into your phone, tablet or computer, and press "start backup" for photos, videos and contacts, no internet required. This device smartly skips duplicate photos to save space. Choose from multiple storage capacities. Free shipping is included.

33% to 34% off ABC Secret Sales Mimi Medcessories: Pill Organizers $14.50 to $16

$22 - $24 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Make organizing your medicine and supplements easier. Mimi Medcessories makes it simple to prioritize your health without sacrificing style. The seven-day pill organizer holds up to five large or twelve small pills per day with an added bonus compartment. The innovative design slides open from both sides for your convenience. A petite option for on-the-go ease is available, too.

38% to 50% off ABC Secret Sales Shinery: Jewelry Cleaner $13.50 to $28

$22 - $56 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Take your jewelry from dirty and dull to sparkly and shiny! Named an Oprah favorite two years in a row, Shinery's Radiance Wash is a plant-based formula that cleans your jewelry while you wash your hands. Pair it with the Radiance Brush which has bristles contoured specifically for jewelry. It'll clean all metals and gemstones, and is popular for men's metal watches, too. This assortment also offers an illuminating polishing pom, cleansing wipes and more.

32% to 50% off ABC Secret Sales Lug: Travel Bags $15 to $135

$30 - $200 Shop now at ABC Secret Sales

Make packing a breeze with Lug. The Porter Wheelie is the carry-on that keeps up with you! It's designed with 360-degree dual spinner wheels and a retractable handle. Plus, dedicated pockets and a lined interior. Travel in style with collapsible carry-all totes, crossbody shoulder bags, and cosmetic cases, too.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.