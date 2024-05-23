Organization holds birthday party for children in homeless shelter in Brooklyn

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An organization held a birthday celebration for the kids living in one of New York's homeless shelters Wednesday.

Once the signs were up, the tables were all set, and all the gifts were lined up and in place, there was a last moment of dull quiet before all that beautiful bedlam.

It's the noise that beautiful, joyful sound of laughter and childhood, that Paige Lohoefer missed most.

Lohoefer runs a group called the Birthday Party Project and she and her band of volunteers bring birthday parties to homeless shelters across the city and in a few other cities as well.

It started when Lohoefer, an event planner, was leafing through a magazine and saw a picture of a homeless child.

So she started doing it full-time. A party every few weeks for all the kids in the shelter with birthdays that month.

This is the first party back after the pandemic, but it's like they haven't missed a beat.

Lohoefer says they're not quite back to full strength and they could use a few more volunteers to help out.

Find out how to volunteer at their website, thebirthdaypartyproject.org.

