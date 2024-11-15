Black Friday TV deals with gear starting from just $200

Whether you're looking to upgrade your next movie night setup or hoping to game with higher-quality graphics, Black Friday is a great time to get the best TVs for a lower price. We rounded up some of the biggest sales going on right now to help you save on your next TV purchase.

Best Black Friday TV deals for 2024

38% off Amazon Insignia 32-inch Fire TV $79.99

This TV is a great option for your living room, bedroom or office. Measuring 32 inches, it's decently sized, yet still easy to fit on a table or TV stand. It's also an Amazon Fire TV, so you'll have access to a wide variety of channels and apps. Currently, you can get it for under $100 at 42% off.

27% off TCL 40-inch Roku TV $253.22

This TV has been rated five stars over 30,000 times on Amazon, and it's currently on sale for 27% off. It's compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant and since it's a Roku TV, you'll have access to tons of channels and apps.

37% off Amazon Amazon 43-inch Fire TV $229.99

You can get this great Fire TV for 38% off. It's compatible with 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Digital Plus and Alexa Voice. Amazon is also offering six months free of an MGM+ subscription with the purchase of this TV.

30% off Amazon Insignia 50-inch Fire TV $209.99

This 4K Ultra HD TV is an Amazon bestseller and is currently on sale for 30% off. Enjoy high-quality resolution and a large screen size. This TV also comes with Alexa voice, so you can easily speak commands into the remote.

18% off Amazon SAMSUNG 85 Class DU7200B Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $898.00

This 85-inch TV is perfect for larger rooms and offers 4K resolution and accurate color representation thanks to Samsung's PurColor technology. Shop it now below $1,000.

30% off Amazon Toshiba 75-inch Fire TV $449.99

If you're looking for a larger TV, this Toshiba 75-inch is a great deal. It boasts 4K resolution and both Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos. Save $200 on this TV for Black Friday.

26% off Amazon Amazon 75-inch Fire TV $769.99

Enjoy cinematic 4K TV quality with this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV, which comes with Dolby Vision and Alexa voice control. Amazon is also offering six months free of an MGM+ subscription with the purchase of this TV.

40% off Amazon Hisense 100-inch TV $1798

If you're looking for a large family room TV, this deal is a steal. Get this 100-inch Hisense TV for over $1,000 off right now. Both the QLED display technology and advanced full array local dimming bring you a high-quality viewing experience. Plus, this TV is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

More TV deals below:

Amazon 55-inch Fire TV, wall mount and remote cover bundle for 30% off

Amazon 50-inch Fire TV for under $300.

SAMSUNG 55-inch Class DU6900 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV for under $300.

LG 43-inch Class 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV for just $350.

