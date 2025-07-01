Blue Jays bring 1-0 series lead over Yankees into game 2

New York Yankees (48-36, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (46-38, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Max Fried (10-2, 1.92 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (6-6, 4.21 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

Yankees -168, Blue Jays +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the New York Yankees, leading the series 1-0.

Toronto has a 46-38 record overall and a 26-16 record at home. The Blue Jays have a 20-8 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York is 22-19 in road games and 48-36 overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .447 slugging percentage to lead the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Kirk has a .311 batting average to lead the Blue Jays, and has nine doubles and seven home runs. Ernie Clement is 13 for 36 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with a .354 batting average, and has 19 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 58 walks and 67 RBI. Cody Bellinger is 17 for 43 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Yankees: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (knee), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (middle finger), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Santander: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Trent Grisham: day-to-day (hamstring), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.