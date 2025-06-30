Blue Jays open 4-game series against the Yankees

New York Yankees (48-35, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (45-38, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (9-5, 2.92 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (0-0, 5.63 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, five strikeouts)

Yankees -152, Blue Jays +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the New York Yankees on Monday to open a four-game series.

Toronto has a 25-16 record at home and a 45-38 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 16-6 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

New York is 22-18 on the road and 48-35 overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .336 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in the majors.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 16 doubles and 12 home runs for the Blue Jays. Addison Barger is 11 for 42 with five doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has 15 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 42 RBI while hitting .270 for the Yankees. Jazz Chisholm is 13 for 42 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.45 ERA, even run differential

Yankees: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (middle finger), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Santander: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.