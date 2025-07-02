Blue Jays play the Yankees leading series 2-0

New York Yankees (48-37, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (47-38, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Will Warren (5-4, 4.37 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (4-3, 3.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

Yankees -131, Blue Jays +109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the New York Yankees with a 2-0 series lead.

Toronto is 47-38 overall and 27-16 in home games. The Blue Jays have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .256.

New York is 48-37 overall and 22-20 in road games. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.58 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Blue Jays hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alejandro Kirk has a .306 batting average to lead the Blue Jays, and has nine doubles and seven home runs. George Springer is 16 for 35 with three home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has 15 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 43 RBI while hitting .268 for the Yankees. Jasson Dominguez is 12 for 33 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .267 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Yankees: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (knee), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (middle finger), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Santander: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Trent Grisham: day-to-day (hamstring), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.