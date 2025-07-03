Blue Jays try to keep home win streak alive, host the Yankees

New York Yankees (48-38, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (48-38, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (4-4, 3.09 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (7-4, 4.29 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

Yankees -125, Blue Jays +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep a three-game home win streak alive when they take on the New York Yankees.

Toronto is 48-38 overall and 28-16 in home games. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the second-ranked percentage in the AL.

New York has a 22-21 record on the road and a 48-38 record overall. The Yankees are 33-15 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Blue Jays lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 20 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 17 for 35 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 31 home runs, 62 walks and 70 RBI while hitting .363 for the Yankees. Cody Bellinger is 14 for 45 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .271 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (knee), Paxton Schultz: 15-Day IL (middle finger), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Santander: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Trent Grisham: day-to-day (hamstring), Fernando Cruz: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (oblique), Oswaldo Cabrera: 60-Day IL (ankle), Yerry De Los Santos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.