Braves bring 2-1 series lead over Mets into game 4

Atlanta Braves (37-42, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (47-34, second in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (4-6, 3.71 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Mets: Griffin Canning (7-3, 3.91 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

Mets -111, Braves -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves meet the New York Mets with a 2-1 series lead.

New York has a 28-12 record in home games and a 47-34 record overall. The Mets are 33-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Atlanta has a 15-27 record in road games and a 37-42 record overall. The Braves have the 10th-best team ERA in the majors at 3.71.

Thursday's game is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Braves have a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has 14 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 RBI for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 11 for 37 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson has 20 doubles and 15 home runs while hitting .257 for the Braves. Ronald Acuna is 12 for 32 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .220 batting average, 5.95 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Braves: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jesse Winker: 60-Day IL (side), Jose Siri: 60-Day IL (shin), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Chris Sale: 15-Day IL (rib), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (arm), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (calf/elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee)

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.