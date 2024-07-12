Off-duty FDNY firefighter helps rescue 19-year-old struck, pinned under vehicle in Brighton Beach

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An off-duty FDNY firefighter rushed to the aid of a young woman riding an electric skateboard who was struck and pinned under a vehicle on Thursday in Brooklyn.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, was struck by a Hyundai SUV at the intersection of Neptune Avenue and West 12th Street just before 8:30 a.m.

Police say the 43-year-old driver was travelling southbound on West 12th Street and making a right turn onto Neptune Avenue when he struck the teen.

The 19-year-old victim was knocked off her skateboard and run over by the SUV.

Off-duty FDNY Firefighter Jose Cristales, assigned to Ladder Company 104 in Williamsburg, happened to be sleeping in his nearby home and rushed to scene of the crash.

FDNY officials say Cristales, and a group of nearby construction workers rushed to get the victim out from under the vehicle.

The crew used an excavator to life the car off the victim while Crisales pulled her out.

The firefighter then administered CPR until she started breathing. She was taken to NYU Langone, where she is in critical but stable condition.

The 43-year-old driver, Saddam Tufail, stayed at the scene. He was issued two desk appearance tickets for failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care, police said.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.