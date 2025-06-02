NYPD searching for 2 suspects after $300K Brinks truck robbery in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects after a Brinks truck was robbed of approximately $300,000 in Queens on Monday morning.
Officers responded to Linden Boulevard and 205th Street just before 9 a.m. for reports of a robbery.
It appears that the driver and an armed guard of an armored vehicle were stopped outside of a Bank of America when they were approached by two unidentified individuals and robbed at gunpoint.
The suspects displayed a firearm and stole three bags containing at least $300,000.
Police say they also stole the 62-year-old armed guard's firearm before fleeing from the location in a black Chevrolet.
They were last seen traveling westbound on Linden Boulevard.
There are no reported injuries or arrests.
The investigation is ongoing.
