NYPD searching for 2 suspects after $300K Brinks truck robbery in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are searching for two suspects after a Brinks truck was robbed of approximately $300,000 in Queens on Monday morning.

Officers responded to Linden Boulevard and 205th Street just before 9 a.m. for reports of a robbery.

It appears that the driver and an armed guard of an armored vehicle were stopped outside of a Bank of America when they were approached by two unidentified individuals and robbed at gunpoint.

The suspects displayed a firearm and stole three bags containing at least $300,000.

Police say they also stole the 62-year-old armed guard's firearm before fleeing from the location in a black Chevrolet.

They were last seen traveling westbound on Linden Boulevard.

There are no reported injuries or arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.

