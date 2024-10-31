Police investigating after 2 men shot in the Bronx; no arrests have been made

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two men were rushed to the hospital after being shot in the Bronx Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at 7:45 p.m. at West 116th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Police say 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, and a 27-year-old man was shot twice in the torso.

The 24-year-old victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition, while the 27-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside in stable condition.

Police have not revealed a description of the suspect so far, and there's no word yet on what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

