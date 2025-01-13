Youth, community members to rally in honor of fatally stabbed teen boy in the Bronx

Caleb Rijos will be remembered on Monday by friends, family and community members in the Bronx.

Caleb Rijos will be remembered on Monday by friends, family and community members in the Bronx.

Caleb Rijos will be remembered on Monday by friends, family and community members in the Bronx.

Caleb Rijos will be remembered on Monday by friends, family and community members in the Bronx.

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (WABC) -- Community members will gather in the Bronx in honor of 14-year-old Caleb Rijos.

The teen was fatally stabbed while walking to school last Friday morning.

Students, faculty members, and members of the Bronx Youth Empowerment Program will gather at the Richard R. Green MS campus in the Williamsbridge section.

Waldo Mejia, 29 was arrested and charged in the stabbing death of Rijos.

He shouted expletives at reporters Saturday as he was escorted out of the 40th Precinct in handcuffs.

Authorities say they found him with weapons, including the bloody knife they say was used in the murder of Rijos.

Police say Mejia had four prior arrests, including for another stabbing.

"During the course of this homicide investigation, an officer assigned to the Transit Bureau recognized that the suspect in this murder looked very similar to another perpetrator that had committed a stabbing on East 138th Street on the subway stairs," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny.

In that unprovoked attack on Jan. 5, police say Mejia approached from behind and stabbed a man in the arm.

Late last year, police say Mejia plunged a knife into his neighbor's Ring camera. He was arrested on November 27.

Police say Mejia has a history of interactions with the NYPD in which his mental health played a role.

On Saturday, Mejia was charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. Charges could also be added for the recent subway stabbing.

Rijos is the third minor to have been killed in 2025 in New York City.

ALSO READ: Woman desperate to find beloved dog that vanished with pet sitter

Lauren Glassberg reports on the owner desperate to find her dog who vanished with dog sitter.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.