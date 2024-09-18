Arrests made after protesters clash with police over Sunday's shooting in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Protesters clashed with police Tuesday night in response to this past weekend's police shooting in Brooklyn.

Police say they made several arrests, but did not give an exact number.

Derell Mickles, the man who was shot by police, remains in critical condition.

He has been charged with attempted assault in the first degree, theft of service, menacing in the second degree and criminal possession in the fourth degree, according to police.

Police say he didn't pay the fare, and when they confronted him, he lunged at them with a knife. That's when they shot him.

Two other people, and a police officer were also injured in the shooting.

