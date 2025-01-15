Rose Bowl stadium transformed into wildfire command center as LA wildfires continue to burn

Health officials have now issued a 'dust and ash advisory,' warning of air pollution as people scramble for shelter

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles County is once again facing the "most severe wind warning" on Wednesday, raising the threat of new fires.

Heavy winds could also spread existing fires, like the massive Palisades Fire, which is only 17% as of Tuesday night.

This, as the death toll from this disaster is rising.

Emergency crews have transformed the Rose Bowl from a stadium to a wildfire command center.

Officials are preparing for yet another round of powerful winds, possibly fueling more fires in Southern California.

High winds are forecast to hit again on Wednesday from Central California to the Mexican border.

"We are watching really closely for wind gusts of 45 to even 70 miles per hour," said ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee.

Tens of thousands of people remain under mandatory evacuation orders.

Another 84,000 people under evacuation warnings have been told to "be ready to leave."

"When we're giving you warnings, that's probably the time you should think about going," said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna.

The two largest fires -- the Palisades and Eaton fires -- have destroyed more than 12,000 homes and businesses, killing at least 25 people.

"It was literally shooting like fireballs. It looked like a volcano," described Zaire Calvi, who evacuated from the Eaton Fire.

Calvin lost his sister in the Eaton Fire. He says they got separated while evacuating.

"Me and my cousin came back, and climbed over there and checked and got a shovel, and that's where they found her remains. I just, I don't know why she didn't leave," he said. "It's just so much. The life has been sucked out of us as a community."

Susan Salser says she watched from her kitchen window as the Palisades Fire approached her home.

The 85-year-old fought the fire with her 86-year-old husband, Winston, saving their home.

"I used the hose to control the ground fire and stop that end of the house from burning," she said.

Health officials have now issued a "dust and ash advisory," warning of air pollution as people across the area scramble for shelter.

"I've reached out to a couple of places and a lot of them have already been taken. And one of them that I applied for upped the rent $1,000 an hour after I applied," said Erica Lee.

Realtors say prospective tenants are so desperate that some are offering to pay double the listed rent for an entire year -- upfront.

FEMA has opened two local disaster recovery centers and says they've received 40,000 applications for assistance.