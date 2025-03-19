Car crashes into laundromat on Staten Island injuring 7 people: FDNY

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Several people were injured after a car reportedly drove through a laundromat on Staten Island, according to FDNY officials.

It happened just before 7 p.m. at 158 South Ave. between Richmond Terrace and Arlington Place.

FDNY officials say they responded to a reported car into a laundromat.

They say seven civilians were taken to area hospitals.

It's unclear what their conditions are.

There's no word yet on what led up to the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

