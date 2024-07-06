Police search for suspect wanted in Central Park slashing

UPPER WEST SIDE (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a violent slashing on the Upper West Side.

Authorities say a fight led to a man getting cut on his torso.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning outside of Central Park.

The suspect was able to get away before police arrived on the scene.

The victim, who has since been uncooperative in the police investigation, was taken to a nearby hospital.

