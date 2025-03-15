New York City Council approves new entertainment park, casino at Citi Field

FLUSHING MEADOWS-CORONA PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A brand new sports and entertainment park, which includes a casino, has gotten approval from the New York City Council.
The 'Metropolitan Park' project is being headed up by a partnership between New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and Hard Rock International.
The goal is to replace the 50 acres of parking lots around Citi Field with 25 acres of public park space.
Within the park would include a Hard Rock Hotel, restaurants, bars, a food hall and a casino.
The group is set to pursue a casino license later this year.
Meanwhile, the proposal still faces hurdles in the state legislature.
