Mother demands justice for son allegedly beaten, called racial slur at Coney Island subway station

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A mother is demanding justice after she says her son was attacked by a group of people and called a racial slur at a subway station at Coney Island.

"He called me and he said, 'Mommy, I was jumped.' And I said, 'What?' And he said, 'Yeah, I was jumped,'" said the victim's mother Monique White.

White says her son Dakari was on his way to school Monday morning when he was attacked at the Coney Island subway station and called the N word.

The NYPD is investigating the attack as a hate crime.

Video of the incident was posted to social media.

"They threw a banana at him. It hit him in the face," White said. "He asks why they beat him. They have pictures. They posted pictures of him on the floor. He got up, they chased them, and they beat him again at another section of the train station."

On Friday at that same train station, White - along with ministers and community members - called on the police, the district attorney and the MTA to do a better job of patrolling the subways.

"Are you going to wait for somebody to die to where you really care about New York City," said Rev. Kevin McCall of the Crisis Action Center.

McCall says he is organizing the clergy to patrol the platforms.

"If the police don't do it, we will," he said. "That's right. Right. We have to do this for our own people. Come on."

The Guardian Angels say they have increased their presence at this Coney Island train station after a woman was burned on a train in January.

It was a good Samaritan who intervened and helped Dakari on Monday, now his mother wants justice.

"They chose the wrong Black boy, and I want something done, because my son is a good kid. Yes," White said.

