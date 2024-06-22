LIRR station accessibility upgrades canceled amid congestion pricing pause

LIRR stations that had planned upgrades to be funded by congestion pricing have been put on hold as the tolling program is suspended indefinitely.

FOREST HILLS (WABC) -- Governor Kathy Hochul's pause on congestion pricing continues to have ripple effects across transit agencies in New York.

Two Long Island Railroad stations in Queens won't get updated.

Governor Hochul's pause on the new tolling program is said to be the cause of the canceled upgrades.

In a letter obtained by Newsday, MTA officials say contractors have been told to stop all work on major accessibility projects at the Forest Hills and Hollis stations.

That means these stations won't get upgraded services like escalators and elevators.

Following Hochul's announcement , the MTA said it had no choice but to shrink its current capital program, which relied on the expected toll revenue to support $15 billion in planned infrastructure projects.

The news comes just days after the MTA announced that planned work on the Second Avenue subway would also be halted as a result of congestion pricing being indefinitely suspended.

