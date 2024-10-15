  • Watch Now
Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams reunited as Jets trade for disgruntled Raiders receiver, ESPN reports

ESPN logo
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 2:21PM
NEW YORK -- The Las Vegas Raiders are finalizing a trade of Davante Adams to the New York Jets, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Raiders will receive a conditional third-round draft pick that could improve to a second-round selection, the sources said.

The trade will reunite Adams with Aaron Rodgers, his quarterback for the first eight seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers.

It's a move to try to kick start the Jets' offense with the team stumbling to a 2-4 start.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

